Wharton planning a victory double for England

Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s Paul Wharton is part of the England’s Senior Men’s national team bidding for their second piece of silverware in the space of a couple of weeks.

They are taking on Scotland, Ireland and Wales at the Senior Men’s Home Internationals at Alnmouth Golf Club in Northumberland.

Action gets underway today and concludes on Thursday.

Wharton is joined by Ian Attoe (Worplesdon, Surrey), Richard Norton (Beverley & East Riding, Yorkshire), Rupert Kellock (Sunningdale, Surrey), Alan Mew (Stoneham, Hampshire) and Rich Jones (Rotherham, Yorkshire) in the squad.

They beat both Scotland and Ireland on their way to winning the European Senior Men’s Team Championship in Denmark at the start of the September and now they are joined by Tim Whittaker (Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire) as they attempt to win the annual quadrangular round robin tournament against the other three home nations.

England claimed the title at both Machynys Peninsula in Wales in 2016 and Rosslare in Ireland in 2018 but last year they had to play second fiddle to Scotland in extreme weather conditions at Southerness.

England, Ireland and Scotland all won two of their matches so the title was decided on points accumulated across all three matches.

The Senior Men’s Home Internationals is an annual competition held in turn in each of the four home nations.

Each individual match between the countries is decided from the results from three foursomes and six singles.