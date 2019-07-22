Vithana hits century to help defeat Lindum

Woodhall Spa sit 15 points clear of Grantham at the top of the Lincs ECB Premier following Saturday’s 42-run success at Lindum.

Harsha Vithana reached 101 runs for the Spa men, with Ollie Caswell adding 72, as they ended their 43 overs of a rain-affected game on 200-4.

Lindum completed their innings on 158-8 as Alex King (3-51) and Alfie Lindsey (2-7) did damage with the ball.

The Seconds’ South Lincs and Border League Premier Division contest at home to Grantham Seconds fell foul of the conditions.

The Spa men had reached 93-3 before the contest was cancelled in the 20th over.

Horncastle were beaten by 169 runs when they hosted Alford and District in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

Neil Calvert’s unbeaten 83, with support from Samuel Chatterton (45), George Gregory (38) and William Allis (20), saw the away side declare on 227-3 after 27 overs.

Thomas Hackett took all three Alford wickets, conceding 69 runs along the way.

Alford then bowled their hosts out for 58 despite a defiant 29 from Martin Kirk.

Woodhall Spa Sunday sit second in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

This Sunday they left Ancaster with a 215-run victory, aided by Harsha Vithana’s unbeaten 123.

WJ Muller (45), Henry Wilson (42) and George Lindsey (37) helped the away side post 309-6 off their 40 overs.

Dewi Bourke then took five wickets for the loss of 25 runs as Ancaster were dismissed for 94.

In the Lincoln and District League Division One, Woodhall’s Sunday Seconds rounded off a good weekend for the club, claiming a nine-wicket success against visiting Cherry Willingham.

The away side posted a reasonable 147-7, with Jacob Hall (5-29) bowling well.

Jack Hughes (85 not out) and Matthew Sargeant (49) helped the Spa men to 150-1.

Horncastle’s Sunday side suffered a six-wicket defeat to second-place Billingborough.

The hosts ended their 40 overs on 119-9, Billingborough reaching 120-4 with 23 overs bowled.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Revesby Seconds were beaten by second-place Waddington.

The visitors notched up 220-5, aided by Billy Evans’ 100 and 53 from Aidan Shaw.

Revesby ended their 40 overs on 135-4, Tom Sewell (30 not out), George Pocklington (29) and Ian Roberts (27 not out) top scoring.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Lincs ECB Premier: Woodhall Spa v Grantham (noon); SLBL Premier Division: Skegness v Woodhall Spa 2nds (1pm); Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division: Horncastle v Scunthorpe Town 3rds (1.30pm).

Sunday: Lincoln and District League Premier Division: Revesby v Sleaford (1.30pm); Lincoln and District League Division One: Horncastle v Heighington (1.30pm), Old Lincolnians v Woodhall Spa Sunday (1.30pm); Lincoln and District League Division Three: Bassingham v Revesby Seconds (1.30pm).