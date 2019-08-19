Vithana century aids leaders in title bid

Lincs ECB Premier Division leaders Woodhall Spa recorded a 133-run victory over Boston at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Harsha Vithana scored 124 runs for the hosts, who sit 42 points clear at the top of the table.

But Boston could leave with the consolation that Scunthorpe’s defeat at Bracebridge Heath and Louth’s fixtureless weekend leaves them out of the bottom two.

Oliver Caswell (36), Jack Timby (20), Henry Wilson (20), Jack Hughes (14 not out) and Matthew Sargeant (13) aided the Spa men’s total of 267-8 off 50 overs.

With the ball, Boston’s Ben Troops took three wickets with returning skipper Tom Baxter adding two.

The Mayflower men could not match their hosts’ total and, despite good efforts with the bat from Peter Mitchell (46), Jonathan Cheer (21) and Mahir Yousuff (21), they were dismissed for 134 in the 41st over.

Vithana and Alex King both claimed three wickets apiece.

Woodhall completed the double at Boston’s expense as their Seconds left the Mayflower with a 198-run success.

WJ Muller’s 170 led the away side to 294-3 before being run out by Luke Gilding, while an unbeaten 82 from Gareth Grant helped create a total Boston couldn’t match.

Damian Lawson took the two Spa wickets

Rowan Evans top scored for Boston with 33 as they were all out on 96, Jack Cooke and Will sharpe both taking three wickets, and Matthew Haslam two.

In the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division, Horncastle CC were forced to concede their game at East Halton.

They were deducted five points with Halton awarded 20.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Two, Horncastle Sunday were awarded 20 points as opponents Old Lincolnians were unable to fulfil the fixture.

Fixtures:

SATURDAY

SLBL Premier Division: Woodhall Spa 2nds v Bourne 2nds (1pm),

SUNDAY

Lincoln and District League Premier Division: Lindum v Revesby (1.30pm),

Lincoln and District League Division One: Woodhall Sunday 2nds v Nocton (1.30pm, Horncastle Sunday v Cherry Willingham (1.30pm).