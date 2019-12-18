Victory double for Horncastle IBC’s men’s team in county action

The Horncastle IBC men’s team have played two matches in the last three weeks, both at home.

Firstly they met Louth B in the Men’s LIBA Division Two, where they put up a very strong performance to win by 16 points to 2, scoring 131 shots to Louth’s 75.

Rink scores: T. Dixon won 17-16, G. Lancaster won 36-9, J. Bontoft lost 11-25, W. Walmsley won 22-19, J. Scholey won 45-6.

The men’s second county match was against top-of-the-league Sleaford team.

Horncastle played an excellent game and, having been 29 shots behind, they came back to win on three rinks lose on two and win by 14 points to 4.

They scored 111 shots to 105.

Rink scores: K. Taplin lost 16-35, J. Bontoft won 21-19, P. Boulton won 19-17, J. Scholey won 34-10, N. Rodgers lost 21-24.

The over 60s ladies’ team competed in the third round of the National Mason Trophy against South Forrest, Mansfield, in a three-and-a-half-hour 18-end game.

With one team at home and one team away the ladies played a very good game against an exceptionally strong club team.

South Forrest lead from the off, leading 23-16 after 10 ends.

Horncastle fought back with both home teams winning, but couldn’t quite close the gap. The final score saw Horncastle with 29 shots to South Forrest’s 32.

Rink scores: O. Wells (home) won 19-12, J. Moody (away) lost 10-20.

The ladies’ Trudy Bates team played at home against Lincoln.

Horncastle played a very good game with several new members playing, resulting in them winning on three rinks and losing on two.

Lincoln took the aggregate six points by winning a total of 100 shots to Horncastle’s 82, Lincoln taking 10 points to Horncastle’s 6.

Rink Scores: J. Moody lost 8-26, Jean Hoyles won 23-18, P. Scholey lost 11-26, L. Main won 22-15, O. Wells won 18-15.

The men competed in the Denny Plate fourth round against Worksop’s Bassetlaw.

The men have two teams of four at home and two away.

Bassetlaw took full advantage of their home rink to win by 106 shots to Horncastle’s 71.

Rink Scores: K. Jackman (home) won 30-20, G. Lancaster (home) lost 16-26, K. Taplin (away) lost 11-30, C. Starsmeare (away) lost 14-30.

In the LIBA men’s Over 60s Division Two, the men competed against Grantham at home, having an excellent game and winning by a total of 126 shots to Grantham’s 89.

Horncastle won on three rinks, drew on one and lost on one and took 15 of the 18 points on offer.

Horncastle now stand second in the league, only one point behind Skegness with one game in hand.

Their last game before the Christmas break is to be played tomorrow (Thursday).

Rink Scores: C. Elliott lost 13-23, S. Avison won 26-14, S. Bradley drew 20-20, G. Lancaster won 40-17, T. Tasker won 27-15.