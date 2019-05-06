Two wins from two for Horncastle CC

Horncastle CC’s Saturday Firsts suffered an eight-wicket defeat to East Halton in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division this weekend.

Tom Wilkinson (21), Matthew Hodgkin (18), William File (11), Tom Johnson (10) and Chris Bargh (10) helped the hosts to 89-8 off their 36 overs, limited because of the rainfall.

But in response the nine-man visitors reached 94 without loss.

The Saturday side are without a match this weekend.

The Sunday XI made it two wins from two with a five-wicket victory away at Heighington this weekend.

After winning the toss they bowled their hosts out for just 75.

Rob Bee took four wickets, Rich Hickling three and Will Broughton another three, taking him to double figures after just two games.

Horncastle knocked the runs off after 18 overs, five wickets down.

Rob Bee (26), Nathan Whiting (25 not out) and Jonny Clark (15) scored the bulk of the runs as life in Division One of the Lincoln and District League continues to go well.

This weekend the Sunday side travel to Cherry Willingham (1.30pm).