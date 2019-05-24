TriOptions Cup test for Thompson

Horncastle rider Jack Thompson heads to Donington Park this weekend for the third round of the 2019 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup where he will have two races, one Saturday and the other on Sunday.

Last time out at Oulton Park Thompson recorded a 12th and 16th place in his two races and he will be looking to build on this in Leicestershire

The four points gained at Oulton added to the four he won at Silverstone give Thompson eight points and take him to 16th place in the rider standings.

The racing takes place on the National circuit at the Leicestershire circuit, thus missing out the Melbourne chicane.

The timetable for the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup is: Friday - free practice 12.50pm, qualifying 6 pm; Saturday - race one 15 laps 5.40pm; Sunday - race two 15 laps 2.10pm.