Trio claim victory in bowls tournament

Horncastle Indoor Bowls club hosted the first of their popular Charity Bowls Galas this season.

Sixteen teams entered the competition and each played a total of four one-hour sessions.

Keith Taplin, Jayne Taplin and John Scholey were the winners, with Mary Goodwin, Marjorie Hancock and Tom Scholey second.

Phyliss Bourne, J. Moore, A. Everitt were third.

Several generations came together to support this autumn’s gala that was in aid of QEGS World Challenge, organised and run by club members David Turner, Yvonne Turner, George Lancaster and Helen Turner.

The funds raised are going to support 17-year-old Hayden Turner through the above challenge, where members of the school will visit Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique and South Africa to aide in charity work and animal conservation in July 2020.

The event is sponsored by Lincolnshire accountants Saul Fairholm, who provided the prize money for the event.

A raffle was held on the day for visitors and competitors with prizes donated by club members, Horncastle businesses and Boston Bowls.

With entry fees and raffle takings the total of £525 was raised for World Challenge.

The next event to be held at the the Indoor Bowls Club will be the first Open Day of the season on Sunday (10am-2pm).

Individuals or families and friends are invited to try out the game and look at the facilities that the club has to offer.

Equipment is available to borrow at the club.

Other open days: Thursday, October 10 (1pm-3pm), Saturday, October 12 (1pm-3pm), Wednesday, October 16 (1pm-3pm) and Sunday, October 20 (10am-noon).

Further information is available at 01507 522147.