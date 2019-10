Town cricketers collect their awards

Horncastle Cricket Club held their end-of-season presentation dinner at Shakesby’s restaurant.

The full list of the award winners:

Saturday: Fielder - Pete Bell, Batsman - Jonny Clark, Bowler - Tom Hackett, Players’ Player - Tom Hackett; Sunday: Fielder - Fraser Pemberton, Batsman - Rob Bee, Bowler - Rich Hickling, Players’ Player - Rob Bee; Champagne Moments - Will Broughton, Jonny Clark and Nathan Whiting; Sunday Duck Cup - Chris Bargh; Club Catches - Rob Bee; Most Improved - Steve West; Committee Players - Martin Kirk and Jack Thompson; Young Player - Tom Hackett; Clubman - Chris Bargh.