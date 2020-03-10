Top two drop points in snooker league

The top two both dropped points in this week’s Horsington and District Snooker League.

Leaders Woodhall Spa Con Club A drew 3-3 at Horsington Rockets, while second-place Horncastle Farmers’ Club B were beaten 4-2 at home by Horsington Vikings.

Third-placed Bardney YM were on a bye week.

Horsington Red Triangle, in fourth, bucked the trend for the higher placed teams this week as they won 4-2 at Woodhall Spa Con Club B.

Horncastle Farmers’ Club A won 4-2 at North Kyme Conservatives, while bottom-place Horsington Casuals were beaten 5-1 at home by Blankney Golf Club.

Leaders Con Club A are eight points clear of Horncastle Farmers’ Club B, who are a further three ahead of Bardney YM.

Red Triangle trail the leaders by 15 points.

Blankney Golf Club are sixth with Farmers’ A seventh and Rockets eighth.

North Kyme, Con Club B, Vikings and Casuals are the bottom four,.