Title double for athlete Gillespie

Wragby father-and-son Jim and Kieran Gillespie both had plenty to cheer this weekend.

Jim claimed a championship double while both recorded lifetime bests.

Dad Jim was in action at the Eastern Masters Indoor Championships and the Veterans AC Indoor Championships, which were running concurrently.

He was competing in just the shot putt in London.

The defending champion in both championships, Pete Wishart, opened up with an impressive 9.07m and Jim responded with 8.68m to go second.

However, as the competition progressed, Jim got stronger and, in round five, took the lead with 9.09m.

Pete had to go further in round six but bombed out, so Jim’s last throw gave him the chance to go for it - and he did.

“I threw 9.29m which is a lifetime best,” Jim said.

“I had beaten the defending champion to take both titles.”

Up in Manchester, Kieran was running in the 600m, taking three seconds off his lifetime best as he clocked 1 min 27.7 seconds.

“This is a very good time indeed, but to be fair just reflects the hard work he has put in over the winter months,” said Jim, who is also his coach.

“Personally, I can’t wait for the summer season to get started because I feel he is in the shape of his life.”