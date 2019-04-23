Timby on song in mixed weekend for Spa Men

Lincs ECB Premier

Scunthorpe Town 200, Woodhall 199 - Scunthorpe won by one run.

Woodhall Spa Firsts suffered a narrow opening day defeat as Scunthorpe Town arrived at Jubilee Park.

The away side were dismissed for 200 in the 45th over, only for the Spa men to return to the pavilion a run shy with 46 overs played.

Openers Jamie Lee Brumby (29) and Scott Nicolson (14) set the ball rolling but the arrival of number four Karanjit Bansal helped the visitors find their feet as he struck 60 before being caught by Jack Timby off Henry Wilson’s delivery.

Ian Snowden (35), Darren Quibell (12) and Joshua Knapton (10 not out) helped keep the total moving before the Scunthorpe innings came to an end.

Tom Caswell took four wickets for the loss of 30 runs with Ross Dixon (3-36) and Wilson offering support.

Alex King added two run outs.

With the bat Timby got the hosts off to a storming start, notching 90 runs before he was caught by Nicolson.

However, Matthew Sargeant (33) and WJ Muller (36) were his only teammates to reach double figures.

Ben Brumby (4), Daniel Cliffe (3) and Mason Hildrith (3) accounted for the Spa batsmen.

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 202, Woodhall 2nds 118 - Freiston won by 84 runs.

Woodhall Seconds were beaten by 84 runs at Freiston, Leake and Leverton in the South Lincs and Border League Premier on Saturday.

A 60 from Zeeshan Saeed led the way for the hosts, with wickets taken by Will Sharpe (3-19), James White (2-34), Sam Cherry, Matthew Haslam and Sam Freeman.

In response, Cherry top scored with 38 but Woodhall couldn’t match their hosts’s total before being dismissed in the 34th over.

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Woodhall Sunday 1sts 213-1, Boston Sunday 1sts 212-8 - Woodhall won by nine wickets.

Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Firsts recorded a nine-wicket win against their Boston counterparts at Jubilee Park this weekend - aided by a centuy from Jack Timby.

Boston posted 212-8 with good scores coming from Rizwan Qudir (52), Rowan Evans (39 not out), Peter Mitchell (32), Ben Troops (32), Sam Hollnd (16) and Adeesha Thilanchana (11).

Lewis Lovegrove (3-67) led with the ball for Spa, with other wickets taken by Henry Wilson (two), Kieran Richardson and Matthew Ashford, who added a run out.

Opener Timby tipped the balance in his side’s favour with an unbeaten 123, Oliver Caswell adding 69 before he was cauight by Mitchell off Dan Fox’s delivery.

Brandan Laurenzi added five runs to help Spa to victory.