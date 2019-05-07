Timby hits century in T20 victory

Woodhall Spa CC progressed in the Winkworth Cup following a 57-run victory over opponents Grantham on Monday.

With Market Deeping dropping out of the county’s premier T20 event, the round robin competition at Jubilee Park became a straight shootout between the two sides.

Jack Timby struck exactly 100 runs before being caught by Joe Peck off James Dobson’s delivery.

Dobson claimed all four of the Spa men wickets, but by the innings was over, Timby had helped the hosts to 203-4.

Support came in the shape of Harsha Vithana (46) and Henry Wilson (20).

Grantham reached 146-9 from their innings with Ross Carnelly (61) top scoring.

Matthew Haslam (three), Alfie Lindsey (two), Wilson and Alex King took wickets with Ross Dixon and Joe Irving adding run outs.