Timby and Vithana hit half centuries

Lincs ECB Premier

Louth 170-9, Woodhall Spa 1sts 174-2 - Woodhall won by eight wickets.

Half centuries from Jack Timby and Harsha Vithana inspired Woodhall Spa to an eight-wicket success at Louth on Saturday.

Primosh Perera (59), Paul Martin (34) and Laurence Scott (30) helped Louth to a competitive 170-9 off their 50 overs.

Alex King (3-54), Vithana (2-35) and Joe Irving (2-39) accounted for the Louth wickets, with Jack Hughes and Alfie Lindsey adding run outs.

The Spa men reached their winning total in the 29th over as Vithana posted an unbeaten 72.

Timby struck 67 runs before being caught by Sebastian Darke off the delivery of Josh Court and fellow opener Ollie Caswell posted 12 runs but was caught by Court following a delivery from Paul Martin.

The result leaves Woodhall sixth in the Lincs ECB Premier, with Louth ninth.

On Saturday Woodhall travel to basement side Boston (noon).

SLBL Premier

Woodhal Spa 2nds 310-9, Belton Park 99 - Woodhall won by 211 runs.

Woodhall Spa’s Second XI recorded a huge 211-run success as they hosted Belton Park on Saturday.

The hosts recorded 310 runs for the loss of nine wickets before dismissing their rivals for 99.

Spa now sit third in the South Lincs and Border League Premier, 11 points behind leaders Spalding.

The Seconds host Boston Seconds at Jubilee Park on Saturday (1pm).

Lincoln and District League Division One

Woodhall Spa Sunday 2nds 299-7, Billingborough 74 - Woodhall won by 225 runs.

Brandan Laurenzi top scored with 91 runs as Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds secured a convincing victory over Billingborough.

His 91 runs were well supported by Matthew Ashford (76 not out), Nick Riddington (48), Alex Hodson (25), Miles Galbraith (22), Carl Wall (20) as the hosts posted 299-7.

Eight-man Billingborough were all out for 74, Dewi Bourke taking three wickets for the loss of 28 runs.

John Temperton, Antony Longley and Jack Tate all took a wicket apiece, with Temperton adding a run out.

This weekend the Sunday Firsts host Lindum (1.30pm).