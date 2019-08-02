Thruxton test for Silvester

Aaron Silvester will travel south to Hampshire for round seven of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship, which will take place at Thruxton on Sunday.

Last time out Silvester recorded a strong points finish at Snetterton and will want to build on this at Thruxton.

The circuit is fast and technical and the tarmac very abrasive so the Tattershall rider will need all his skills to conquer the track especially as he has not ridden the 600 there before.

He said: “I have been there a few years ago when I was on the mini twin which will be a totally different experience to the 600.

“I can barely remember the layout so it doesn’t feel like I’ve been there before but looking forward to it.”

The timetable is: Friday - free practice 9am and 1pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.30pm, free practice 6.15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 11.30am.