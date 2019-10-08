Three wins from three for Horncastle Hockey Club

This week;s hokey news...

East League - EML Division 2N

Horncastle Men’s 1sts 3

Kettering 1

Horncastle Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts have had a mixed start to the season, but this week the battering ram returned as they beat Kettering 3-1 at home.

The match began like a basketball game as it was end-to-end and frantic at times.

Horncastle took the lead in the first half when captain Antonio Garcia capitalised on his first chance of the afternoon.

Kettering quickly responded with a gifted goal following a fumble by Jack Ashton, an extremely rare sight.

The keeper more than made up for that with some excellent saves throughout the game.

The second half saw Horncastle deliver what they knew they could.

Another two goals from Garcia and some brilliant defending, including a mid-air clearance from Ash Barker, regained and maintained the advantage.

The calm heads of Nick Bennett and Tom White made sure the team held on for victory.

Max Cullen was man of the match, giving a strong performance.

On Saturday the side travel to Harleston Magpies Thirds.

East League - EWL Division 4NW(N)

Louth 2nds 0

Horncastle Ladies’ 2nds 7

Horncastle Ladies’ Seconds travelled to Louth on the back of a great start to the season.

Despite good pressure from Horncastle, keeper Annabel Rinfret had to make an important early one-on-one save.

A series of excellent passes in the midfield enabled Lauren Bingham to burst clear and put the away side in front.

Carly Neame drove into the D to win a short corner.

Jo Beach’s effort weas saved but Charlotte Helliwell forced the rebound home.

Excellent possession and movement from Horncastle created more chances which enabled Bingham to secure her second and Horncastle’s third of the game.

From another short corner Neame slipped the ball past the Louth keeper where Helliwell was able to score Horncastle’s fourth of the match.

Horncastle started the second half strongly, Daisy Samra scoring her side’s fifth goal at the second attempt.

Despite some late pressure from the home side, Horncastle’s defence kept their cool and turned over possession to create a chance for Rhiannon Wells, whose strike hit the backboard.

Player of the match Samra added her second of the game to complete a 7-0 victory.

The Ladies’ Seconds host Spilsby at home on Saturday.

East League - EML Division 6NW(N)

City of Peterborough 8ths

Horncastle Men’s 2nds

The Men’s Seconds’ belated season commenced with an away trip to Peterborough to play against their eighth side with a bare 11 consisting of some old hands and some new blood.

Within two minutes a slick series of passes lead to Lewis Howden slotting home Horncastle’s first goal.

The first half consisted of Horncastle taking control and passing well to extend their lead with goals by Howden and another from Zak Legate. L

A lack of fitness showed in the second half and Horncastle conceded one goal in a comedy of errors with the opposition forward miming blowing the ball over the line as he’d lost his stick in a collision with Horncastle’s defence.

However a goal by Howden kept Horncastle’s lead to three before Horncastle conceded from a short corner hit.

In the last minute of the game Horncastle were awarded a penalty corner, Rob Evershed’s fluffed strike sending the ball bouncing into the air where it was then pushed in by Tommy Legate.

The umpires disallowed the goal but Horncastle won 4-2.

Youngsters Rowan Bramley and Tommy Leggate played well in their first men’s match.

On Saturday the side host Bourne Sixths.

Horncastle Ladies’ Firsts return to action on Saturday at Cambridge City Fifths.

The club’s match day sponsor was Harpars Bar.