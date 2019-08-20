Thompson’s two top-10 finishes

Horncastle rider Jack Thompson rode to a brace of top 10 finishes to his two races in the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup at his local circuit of Cadwell Park at the weekend.

After completing his qualifying in seventh place he began the first race on Saturday from the head of the third row but didn’t make the best of his grid position and dropped back to eighth and then ninth in the early stages of the 12-lap race.

Mark Cheetham passed him on lap seven and after circulating in 10th place for the remainder of the race, the leader crashed on the final corner which elevated Thompson to ninth at the chequered flag.

He said: “Frustrating day in the office for the first race as I got the world’s worst start and lost about five or six places straight away.

“I managed to get it back and finish ninth but not the result I wanted. Still, I have some gearing and suspension changes to make before warm up tomorrow so hoping for a better result tomorrow afternoon.”

Starting the second race from the fourth row Thompson had a much better start and was up to seventh on lap six.

Despite Cheetham once again trying his best to make a pass ,Thompson held off his advances and crossed the finish line in a strong seventh place to pick up his best result of the current campaign.

With the 16 points accrued from the two results at Cadwell Thompson moves up to 15th in the overall standings on 33 points.

The next round is at Assen in the Netherlands over the weekend of September 20-22.