Thompson returns to TriOptions action

Following the five-week break the Ducati TriOptions Cup springs back to life with a round at Snetterton, where Horncastle rider Jack Thompson will be anxious to get back in the saddle to continue his debut season in the series.

It’s been a learning curve for Thompson as he gets to grip with the big Ducati, but he is consistently finishing his races in a point-scoring position with his best result being a ninth place at Donington Park.

With two races to contest Thompson will be going all out to score more points to add to his total and will be aiming his sights at a couple of top-10 results in Norfolk.

Timetable is: Friday - free practice 2.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, 12-lap race 2.45pm; Sunday - 8-lap race 11.50 am.