Thompson prepares for Assen round

Tattershall rider Jack Thompson will head to Assen for the penultimate round of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup this weekend.

There are two races once again at Assen, and Thompson needs to focus on two good results in the Netherlands to boost his points tally ahead of the final round of the championship, to be held at Donington Park in early October.

It has been his first foray into the Ducati championship this year and, apart from a few technical problems, it has been a success.

Thompson is currently lying 15th in the championship but the points are close.

If he could score a couple of top 10 results at Assen he could move nearer to the riders just a few points ahead.

Timetable is: Friday - free practice 11.15am, qualifying 4.40pm; Saturday -race one 10 laps 2pm; Sunday - race two 11.40am