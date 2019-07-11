Tennis club narrowly misses a promotion

After an agonising wait, Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Senior Summer Ladies’ team have discovered that they finished third in Division Two - missing out on promotion by the narrowest of margins.

They ended the campaign behind Bourne and Louth.

Louth played Boston 2 in the final match of the summer league and won.

This meant that overall Bourne won the league with Louth in second place and Woodhall Spa in third.

Louth and Woodhall both had 10 points but Louth had 28 sets for and 12 against, whilst Woodhall had 26 sets for and 14 against.

Louth go up with a two-set winning margin.

The Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League has now started, with Woodhall being represented by two ladies’ teams and one men’s team.

The Ladies’ Firsts are in Division One and played Louth Firsts in their opening match of the season at the weekend.

Woodhall were struggling to field a team and were soundly beaten by Louth, who only lost one set in the entire afternoon.

Battling bravely for Woodhall were Alison Lauder and Emma Lamyman, Bridgett Scott and Wendy Baxter, Jenny Caswell and Amy Needham.

Club coach Alison Lauder was delighted to report that the junior members had just played in a fantastic tournament at Horncastle Tennis Club.

Woodhall had a child representing the club in every category, red, orange, green and yellow.

The juniors played very well and gained great experience playing other children from all over Lincolnshire, while Daniel Lauder won all his matches.