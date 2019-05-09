Tennis Club host open day

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club held a highly-successful open day on Sunday in Jubilee Park.

The morning was taken up with junior groups run by club coach Alison Lauder.

The juniors.

At 1pm the ballot took place for the club’s Wimbledon ticket allocation, followed by an adult mixed tournament which was run by chairman Keith Hillsmith.

Ten couples took part representing Woodhall Spa and Horncastle Tennis Clubs and one couple included a visitor from Finland.

Great fun was had by all and there was some very good tennis played.

The prize for the competition was the Bowser Cup, presented to the club a few years ago by Les Bowser, a long-standing member and past chairman of Woodhall Spa Tennis Club, who passed away this year.

After all the scores had been handed in the winners of the event were David and Alison Lauder (pictured in the centre of the adult photograph) with Keith Hillsmith.

Runners-up were Jason Washington and Wendy Baxter (right).

On Saturday the Ladies’s Senior Summer team battled the weather conditions as well as their opponents Horncastle Firsts.

The ladies were on and off the courts all afternoon due to the rain and hail showers but finally managed to win through, with Woodhall coming out on top 3-1.

Playing for Woodhall were Alison Lauder and Sue Leggate, Bridgett Scott and Jenny Caswell.