Taekwondo aces pick up tips from Olympic champion Jade

Olympic and World champion Jade Jones was on hand to pass on tips and advice in Horncastle this weekend.

The Team GB competitor, who won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, gave a masterclass at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School on Saturday.

jade takes to the mic.

The event was hosted by Spartans Taekwondo, with club members and others taking part, as spectators eagerly watched on.

Jones will be gunning for her third straight Olympic title in Tokyo this year.

She also became world champion last year and received an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list,

Photographer JohnAron was there to capture the action...

There was plenty to learn from Jade.

Youngsters were put through their paces.

Going through the drills.