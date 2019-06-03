Supplementary Cup defeat

Supplementary Cup Group A

Lindum 188-7, Horncastle 123-6 - Lindum won by 65 runs.

Horncastle suffered a 65-run defeat to Lindum in the Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup’s Group A on Saturday.

Robert Noble’s 66 led the visitors to 188-7.

Tom Wilkinson, Oliver Bolland and William Broughton each took two Lindum wickets while Stephen West also added a scalp.

Horncastle were left chasing a revised target of 189 from 30 overs, and they began steadily as openers Paul File (22) and Jonathan Clark (45) set about scoring runs.

However, an unbeaten 30 from Chris Bargh was the only other time a batsman managed to reach double figures.

Horncastle return to Supplementary Cup action on Saturday as they host Nettleham.

Action gets underway at 2pm.

The Sunday side host Sleaford Sunday in the Lincoln and District League Division One this weekend, action beginning at 1.30pm.