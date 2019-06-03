Steady scoring sees Spa Seconds home

SLBL Premier

Woodhall Spa 1sts 309-9, Boston 1sts 209-7 - Woodhall won by 100 runs.

Woodhall Spa Seconds recorded a 100-run victory over Boston Seconds at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Steady scoring throughout the batting order took the hosts to 309-9, with every player reaching double figures,while Damian Lawson’s 84 was the stand-out performance with the bat for the Mayflower men.

Alex Hodson (42), Danny Wells (39), Matthew Todd (26), Sam Cooke (22), James White (21), Antony Longley (21 not out), Thomas Dixon (20), Adam Barker (20), Sam Cherry (20), Brandan Laurenzi (19) and Matt Haslam (12 not out) all added to the Spa total.

Boston’s Jack Tetther (4-55) was the pick of the bowlers, with support from Rizwan Qudir (two), Lawson (two) and Shaun Moore (one).

Boston had 309 runs to chase but despite Lawson receiving support from Paul Tetther (35 not out), William Lakin (22), Jack Tetter (18) and Rowan Evans (13) they fell 100 short.

White claimed three Boston scalps with further wickets taken by Haslam (two plus a run out) and Dixon.

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Lindum 204-8, Woodhall Spa Sunday 1sts 184 - Lindum won by 20 runs.

Lindum left Jubilee Park with a 20-run victory on Sunday.

The Lincoln and District League Premier Division contest saw the away side post 204-8, Ollie Alford top scoring with 46.

WJ Muller, Jack Tate and Lewis Lovegrove led the way with the ball as the trio each claimed two Lindum wickets.

Henry Wilson and Kiera Richardson also sent victims back to the pavilion.

Openers Olliver Caswell (41) and Wilson (14) set about attempting to give Spa a foothold in the contest.

Support followed from Brandan Laurenzi (34), Muller (21), Alex Hodson (15), Sam Cooke (10) and Tate (10 not out).

However, the Spa men were dismissed 20 runs short.