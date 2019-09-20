Spa men on the trophy hunt

Woodhall Spa CC are gunning for their third trophy in as many weekends.

The Spa men will travel to Gorse Lane, Grantham, to meet Bracebridge Heath in the final of the Lincs ECB Premier play-offs on Saturday, the winners claiming the Wilkinson Family Trophy.

The club’s Sunday Seconds secured the Lincoln and District League Division One title this weekend, a week after the Firsts won the Lincs ECB Premier for the first time.

The Sunday Firsts could also secure the Lincoln and District League Premier Division title on September 29.