Spa men looking to hold on to top spot

Woodhall Spa CC travel to Lindum on Saturday looking to maintain top spot in the Lincs ECB Premier.

The Spa men remain at the summit of the county’s top flight despite the weekend’s defeat to defending champions Bracebridge Heath, aided by Sleaford’s shock defeat to basement boys Boston.

Woodhall Spa v Bracebridge Heath. Matthew Sargeant batting for Woodhall

But Woodhall will be aware that there is a chasing pack eager to leapfrog them if they slip up in Lincoln, as only 17 points separate the the leaders and sixth-place (action beginning at noon).

And to add some extra spice to the occasion, it is Lindum who currently sit in sixth.

Just three points separate the Spa men and second-place Sleaford, with Bracebridge, in third, a further three behind.

As well as remaining top, Woodhall had a little extra to celebrate at the weekend as WJ Muller scored 184 runs on Sunday.