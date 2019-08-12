Spa men extend lead at Lincs ECB summit

Woodhall Spa CC put more breathing space between themselves and the chasing pack following Saturday’s 132-run win against Louth.

The result sees the Spa men lead second-place Grantham by 35 points with three Lincs ECB Premier contests to go, although their closest rivals do have a match in hand.

Joe Irving top scored with 79 while Jack Timby (54), Harsha Vithana (44) and Henry Wilson (21) added to the 281-8 posted by the home side off their 50 overs.

In response Louth - who dropped to the bottom of the table - were all out for 149.

Alex King took five wickets for the loss of 49 runs, with Vithana (3-9) also doing damage with the ball.

Woodhall Seconds had to make do with eight points from their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division contest at belton park after the National Trust closed the venue due to high winds.

Seconds-place Woodhall Spa Sunday sit 16 points off top spot in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division, following their victory at leaders Lindum, with a game in hand.

Spa posted 187-7 off their 40 overs, before dismissing Lindum for 145.

Revesby sit fourth in the table after recording an eight-wicket success at home to Bracebridge Heath.

Freddie Bowser took three wickets for the loss of nine runs with Jamie Lewis and Darren Hunt adding twio victims apiece as the away side ended their innings on 97-9.

Revesby needed 22 overs to reach 101-2, Mark Twells (56 not out) and William allis (21 not out) doing most of the damage.

Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds claimed victory in their Lincoln and District league Division One contest as Horncastle were the visitors.

Nathan Whiting (56) and Rob Bee (53) both recorded half centuries for Horncastle at Jubilee Park, but they finished their 40 overs on 169-9, 29 runs shy of the hosts’ 198-8.