Woodhall Spa CC will face Sleaford in the semi-finals of the Wilkinson Family Trophy.

The Lincs ECB Premier champions will host the side they beat to claim the title at Jubilee Park - as the county’s top four sides battle it out in the season finale.

Bourne’s victory over basement side Boston saw them leapfrog Sleaford - who were without a game - to claim third spot.

They will travel to runners-up Bracebridge Heath in the other semi-final.

Action will get underway at noon this Saturday.