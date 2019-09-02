Six from King sees Woodhall Spa crowned Lincs ECB champions

Woodhall Spa have won been crowned the Lincs ECB Premier champions.

The Spa men claimed victory at Sleaford to secure the title for the first time.

Sleaford 1st VI v Woodhall Spa. Charlie Roberts batting for Sleaford.

A six from Alex King secured the win and put the finishing touch to what had been a nerve-wracking game for supporters.

Twice runners-up in the league, Woodhall went into their last game of the season needing 12 points at Sleaford and looked in a strong position after bowling their opponents out for 153 in the 46th over.

This gave them 54 overs to score the runs but after a rain delay this was re-calculated to 143 runs off 49 overs.

The score had reached 41 for two when prolific run scorer Harsha Vithana came to the crease – and was out first ball, sending a frisson of worry through watching supporters.

Sleaford 1st VI v Woodhall Spa. Joe Irving bowling for Woodhall.

And when the fourth wicket went down on 55, things definitely weren’t going to plan.

Joe Irving and Matt Sergeant calmed the nerves, taking the score to 84 before Irving was out, only for the next wicket to fall on the same score.

And when Sergeant was out making it 89 for seven, the championship looked a long way off.

But Ross Dixon dug in and with good support from Tom Caswell, gradually reduced the deficit until, with 10 needed for victory, Dixon was caught for 40.

Sleaford 1st VI v Woodhall Spa. Tom Fairclough batting for Sleaford.

This left Caswell and Alex King facing a determined Sleaford attack as they brought the score down until four were needed.

Then King launched the ball high in the air and as spectators held their breath, it landed well over the boundary and Woodhall Spa had their first league championship.

South Lincs and Border League table toppers Spalding beat Woodhall Seconds by 34 runs on Saturday.

The hosts ended their 45 overs on 162-9, with Brandan Laurenzi and Matthew Haslam claiming three wickets apiece.

Sleaford 1st VI v Woodhall Spa. Harsha Vithana bowling for Woodhall

Woodhall, in response, were dismissed for 128.

Laurenzi (39), Will Sharpe (30) and Gareth Grant (24) were defiant with the bat.

Horncastle remain second bottom of the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division following Saturday’s 138-run defeat to Louth Thirds.

Phil Burrell (91) and Dean Wright (81) helped the away side post 259-6, Horncastle’s Tom Wilkinson (2-23) leading the way with the ball.

Chris Bargh (23), Nathan Whiting (21) and Wilkinson (18 not out) helped 10-man Horncastle to 121 before they were dismissed.

Woodhall Spa Sunday kept the pressure on Lincoln and District League Premier Division leaders Lindum with a 152-run victory over Revesby at Jubilee Park.

Harsha Vithana (69), Henry Wilson (65) and Jack Tate (55 not out) top scored as the hosts were dismissed for 293 with 40 overs played.

Michael Ridding (5-40) was the pick of the Revesby bowlers, with Alexander Sargeant (3-74) adding support.

In response, Revesby were back in the pavilion for 141.

WJ Muller (4-15) was the pick of the Spa bowlers, while Revesby’s best returns came from Robert Jeffery (53) and Sargeant (23).

Woodhall sit 13 points behind Linduum with a match in hand.

Horncastle Sunday picked up an eight-wicket victory at home to Hartsholme in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

The away side posted 160-9 before J. Clarke (64) and Rob Bee (59) helped the home side to 161-2.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Revesby Seconds won by three wickets as they hosted Bracebridge Heath Seconds.

Simon May took five wickets for 33 as the hosts were dismissed for 127.

Revesby reached 129-7 courtesy of good knocks from Aaha Khalid (48) and May (39 not out).