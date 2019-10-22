Silvester vows to come back stronger

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester had a disappointing end to his season when he was forced to take to the grass to avoid a two rider crash in the early stages of the final race of the season in the 2019 Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Qualifying didn’t go his way as the session was curtailed just as he was recording his fastest lap.

He explained: “Qualifying was very tricky with the circuit still very damp but drying slowly. I knew that the best laps would be set in the last few laps so I set a steady banker and waited till the last 10 minutes.

“As I got round on to my second flying lap, the session was red flagged due to a bike in the middle of the track.

“The unfortunate decision was made to abandon the session with four minutes to go, leaving me unable to set a fast lap and in turn qualifying 23rd.”

Starting the race on Sunday from the eighth row he got a reasonable start and made up two places into Druids but then a rider ahead fell right in his path and he had to take to the wet grass to avoid hitting him and the other rider who had also fallen.

Silvester safely rejoined the race but was dead last in 28th position and behind the safety car.

He was unable to make up any ground until the car left the track on lap four and by this time his race was ruined.

But he got his head down and fought his way back through the back markers to cross the finish line in 19th place setting a new personal best lap time along the way which was quick enough to have seen him battling within the top 15.

But it wasn’t to be and he said: “It was not the way we wanted to finish the year but we did our best when we could and made it to the end of the year this time, finishing 16th in the championship in our first season at National Level.

“I didn’t feel I had the chance to show what I felt I could do in qualifying or the race unfortunately.

“We will regroup over winter and be stronger next year.”