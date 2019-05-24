Silvester ready for Donington challenge

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester will head to Donington Park for round three of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship at the weekend - where he will be seeking a strong points finish to move up the rider standings.

He fell foul to the weather at Oulton Park last time out and had the wrong tyres on a drying track.

Unbeknown to him the rules had been bent to allow riders to swap tyres on the grid, but as he didn’t know about this his other tyres were back in the paddock.

With no time to fetch them he had to ride with wet weather tyres which were just not suitable for the drying conditions and, after he was lapped by the front runners, who had changed their tyres on the grid, he opted to pull in as he didn’t want to get in the way of the leaders.

He will be hoping for good weather this weekend so this problem does not happen again and he can have a good, safe ride.

The weekend timetable for the Superstock 600 class is: Friday - free practice 11.40am and 4.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.45pm, free practice 6.35pm; Sunday - 20 lap race 12.40pm.