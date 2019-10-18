Silvester plotting top-10 Brands finish

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester will head south to Kent for the final round of the 2019 Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship, which takes place at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Last time out Silvester rode to 11th place at Donington Park but will be seeking a strong top-10 result to end his season on a high.

He suffered a difficult weekend at Donington and said: “We found a great wet set up on Friday so we got off to a good start.

“Then in FP2 I beat my personal best time in the dry by 1.6 seconds and a brief claim to fame being the fastest through the speed trap down Craner Curves, good to be P1 in something.

“In qualifying I didn’t quite get the lap I wanted and then tucked the front on a bump around the last corner.

“Fortunately, I have a fantastic team that sorted the bike easily for warm up and race on Sunday in which I had a great battle to finish 11th.”

Timetable: Friday - free practice 9am and 3.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.25am, free practice 5.30pm; Sunday - 12-lap race 11.55am.

Aaron Clarke is busy preparing for the final round of the 2019 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship, also at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Despite missing half the season with a damaged engine to his Yamaha R1, Clarke has done well in the last few races and is very near to a point scoring position in the highly-competitive class.

Last time out he had a poor qualifying session and was forced to start his race from 30th position.

But he powered his way through the back markers to complete his race in 16th place.

He said: “It’s not where I want to be by any means but have to take the positives and I will be working harder than ever ahead of the last round to end 2020 on a high; massive thank you to everyone involved.”

Timetable: Friday - free practice 11.45am and 4.10pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, free practice 5.15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 1.35pm.