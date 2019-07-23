Silvester leaves Snetterton with Superstock 600 points

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester travelled to Norfolk for round six of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship at Snetterton, where he rode well to secure a 13th place end to his race.

Silvester completed his qualifying in 22nd place and started the race from a seventh row grid position.

When the lights went out he got away well and made up places to 17th on the opening lap.

He moved up to 16th one lap later and, on lap four, he found himself up into 15th position where he remained for the next four laps.

On lap eight of 10, Silvester caught and passed Louis Valleley and settled into 13th place where he remained to the chequered flag to pick up three championship points.

That placed him 17th in the overall rider standings on 14 points.

He said: “Firstly, I would just like to say get well soon to fellow racer Aaron Clifford who was involved in a horrible incident off the start on the warm-up lap.

“Thoughts are very much with him and his family, keep fighting mate.

“It was a difficult weekend learning the long 300 circuit, not helped by a few complications with the weather in practice and qualifying.

“All sessions being dry, but with showers at some point, decreasing the laps I had to learn.

“Starting from the seventh row, I got a decent start and just tried to get my head down.

“I had a fun race chasing down a couple of riders, also setting a new personal best lap time so overall I was pleased with the weekend and can’t wait for Thruxton in two weeks’ time.”

“Special thanks to Jack Drury for his hard work and quick turn around after the gearbox issue at Knockhill, and a massive thank you again to my fantastic team and all of my sponsors.”

The next round is at Thruxton on August 2-4.