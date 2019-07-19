Silvester is set for Snetterton test

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester will head to Snetterton for round six of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship, which takes place at the Norfolk circuit this weekend.

Despite a gearbox problem in the previous round at Knockhill, in Scotland, Silvester managed to salvage a 15th place and one solitary point from the experience.

He will be seeking a further points scoring result at Snetterton to boost his points tally.

Timetable: Friday - free practice 11.15am and 4.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.10pm; Sunday - free practice 9.10am, 12 lap race 12.40pm.