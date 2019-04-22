Silvester in the points as he returns to Superstock action

Following the long recovery from injury last year, Tattershall racer Aaron Silvester returned to race action at Silverstone on Sunday where he recorded a solid 12th place in the opening round of the Pirelli National Superstock championship to pick up his first championship points of the new campaign.

Despite a crash during qualifying Silvester secured a place on the fifth row of the grid for Sunday’s race and was optimistic of a good result.

But as the race began it was red flagged for an incident on the start line and after a lengthy delay was restarted and reduced from 22 to 15 laps.

At the re-start Silvester settled into 15th place for a couple of laps before making his way forward to 12th.

He held 11th for a few laps but ended the race in 12th place to pick up four championship points.

He said: “I am pleased to finish in 12th place with a conservative ride in today’s race, I wanting to get home safe after seeing lots of incidents with riders crashing throughout the weekend on a very tough circuit.

“My race pace was much slower than It should have been, but to pick up another 12th in my fourth ever finish of a BSB support race is a bonus!

“I am just glad to have finished the first round of 2019 in the same position as I was before my incident last year and on a circuit I don’t rate very highly.”

The next round is at Oulton Park over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 4-6.

It was at this meeting last year that Silvester suffered the crash in which he suffered a broken femur and put him out of action for the remainder of the year.

He has some unfinished business at the Cheshire circuit and will be anxious to lay the ghosts to rest.