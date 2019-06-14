Silvester gaining the vital race experience

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester returns to action after the three week break to allow for the TT and travels south to Brands Hatch for round four of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship, where he will be seeking another points finish to boost his position in the rider standings.

Last week Silvester took in the NGRR club races at Cadwell Park using the track time as a test session for the Brands Hatch race.

Although he qualified second in the 600 class and recorded a new personal best time by over half a second things didn’t go quite to plan in the first race.

He was running in fourth place but as he ran over the ripples at Charlies the front end tucked under and he crashed.

It was a race against time to get the bike up and running for racing the next day with almost everything that bolts on the front end being bent, including the forks which took eight hours or more and a lot of hard work to rectify.

Starting from the back of the grid Silvester rode well, finishing eighth and sixth but made the wrong tyre choice for the 600 race as he had dry weather tyres on and it started to rain which forced him to pull in on the warm up lap. But it was all a good experience for him and he moves on to Brands Hatch with renewed confidence.

The timetable for Brands Hatch is: - Friday - Free practice 9am, 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.50am; Sunday - warm up 9.50am, 14 lap race 12.35pm.