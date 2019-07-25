Shootout loss for tennis club

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Ladies’ Seconds have begun their 2019 summer matches.

Their first match was played in blazing heat in Lincoln against Eastgate.

Wendy Baxter and Lorraine Wright were the first couple on court and won their first round 7 -6, 6 -3.

Penny McQuade and Wendy Harrison were the second couple and they lost their first round narrowly by 4-6, 3-6.

The first set went on for an astonishing two hours and 10 minutes, with one rally of more than 40 shots.

Cathy Critchley and Donna Smith were the third couple on for Woodhall but Eastgate came out on top winning by 5-1.

Woodhall’s Ladies’ Firsts hosted Boston Seconds.

The weather was variable to say the least with alternating wind, storms and sunshine.

The team was depleted due to injury and illness, but the ladies who played battled hard and came very close to winning, although Boston just came through as victors.

Team members were Alison Lauder and Sue Leggate, Jenny Caswell and Sue Bowser, Chloe Leggate and Donna Smith.

After two rounds the match was tied 3-3, so the final shootout round had to be played, which involved all three couples playing a Champions 10 point tie-break against their opponents. Sue and Alison won 10-7, Jenny and Sue lost 10-5 and Chloe and Donna missed out 10-8.