Seven PBs in two days for athlete Gillespie

Kieran Gillespie has improved his national ranking to 15th following a superb English Decathlon Championships in Bedford - claiming personal bests scores in six of the10 disciplines.

He also claimed a new best overall decathlon score over two days to remember.

The weekend started off in the best way possible way for the Wragby athlete, clocking a new personal best of 12.46 secs in the 100m, which he then followed up with a season’s best 4.73m in the long jump.

Next up came the shot putt, and a very sold 9.92m moved Kieran into the top 20.

The fourth event is the high jump, where a result of 1.60m kept Kieran in the top 20.

The final event of the first day, the 400m, saw him add a lifetime best time of 56.82 secs.

Day one finished with Kieran in 20th position, but better was to come.

Kieran won his hurdles race in a new personal best time of 17.89 secs.

He followed that up with another lifetime best in the discus, beating his old mark by nearly four metres, throwing 31.27m.

Next up came the pole vault and a season’s best of 2.36m had Kieran back up to 19th position.

The penultimate event, the javelin, is one of Kieran’s strongest.

He responded with another lifetime best of 39.20m.

The 1,500m - which no decathlete wants at the end of two hard days - saw Kieran clock a magnificent personal best of 5 minutes 06.40 secs, improving his previous fastest time by a staggering 11 seconds.

Kieran ended the weekend with an incredible improvement of more than 500 points on his previous decathlon score, totalling 4558.

This means that he is now ranked 15th in England.

This is aconsiderable achievement, up from 22nd last year.

“I am tremendously pleased with his performances over the weekend, he has worked so hard and is getting the rewards for all that work,” said dad and coach Jim Gillespie.