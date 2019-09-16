Sargeant helps Spa men to book place in play-off final

Woodhall Spa CC booked their place in the Wilkinson Family Trophy final following a 162-run win over visitors Sleaford.

Matthew Sargeant struck a half century as the Lincs ECB Premier champions progressed to the play-off final.

They will now host Bracebridge Heath, who defeated Bourne, in the final at Grantham’s Gorse Lane home on Saturday.

Sargeant (56) led the way with the bat as the hosts posted 241-9 off their 50 overs.

Oliver Caswell (35), Henry Wilson (31), Jack Hughes (30), Tom Caswell (19), Harsha Vithana (15) and WJ Muller (14) added to the score.

It took less than 29 overs for Sleaford to be dismissed for 79 runs.

Tom Caswell (3 for 15) was the pick of the bowlers with Alex King, Ros Dixon and Vithana taking two wickets each.

Woodhall Sunday Firsts need 14 points from their final Lincoln and District League Premier Division contest to claim the title.

The Spa men recorded a 212-run success at home to Bracebridge Heath at the weekend, Jack Timby reaching a century and Oliver Caswell posting 69 as the hosts ended their innings in 279-12.

Brandan Laurenzi (40), Harsha Vithana (20) and Tom Cushen (18 not out) added to the total.

In response, Bracebridge were dismissed for 67.

With leaders Lindum completing their campaign, Woodhall have the opportunity to overtake them in their final game at neighbourse Revesby on September 29.

Mark Twells struck 69 runs as Revesby beat Fulbeck.

Ben Brown (29 not out), Jamie Lewis (23 not out) and Robert Knight (22) helped the home side reach 195-5 off their 40 overs.

Ten-man Fulbeck were dismissed for 81, Simon May and Michael Ridding both taking wo wickets.

The glory continues for Woodhall Spa as their Sunday Seconds were crowned Lincoln and District League Division One champions on Saturday.

They were beaten by 77 runs at Sleaford, but with rivals Nocton also collecting five points following their home defeat to Horncastle they couldn’t reach the Spa men’s lead at the summit.

Woodhall sit 10 points clear with a game to play, while Nocton’s campaign is over.

Joseph Spalding (6 for 53) and James White (3 for 35) did the damage as Sleaford were dismissed for 170.

However, Woodhall’s innings finished on 93 with Jacob Hall (28) and Spalding (22) top scoring.

Horncastle had their say in the title race as they defeated Nocton by four wickets.

Richard Hickling (5 for 36) and Thomas Hackett (3 for 47) played their part in the hosts being dismissed for 156.

Daniel Freeman’s unbeaten 87, supported by Rob Bee (46), saw Horncastle reach a match winning 157-5 in the 34th over.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Revesby Seconds lost by seven wickets at Lindum Seconds.

Revesy were dismissed for 106, Paul File’s 42 the top score.

Lindum reached 107-3 within 19 overs.