Running Robin reaches 500-day mark

It’s been another big week for Robin Harrison as he made it 500 days of consecutive running and also completed a marathon.

On Thursday the Horncastle resident reached another huge milestone in his quest to run a minimum of 5k per day for 525 days.

“I was reasonably confident that if I could keep injury free that I would get to the end of my challenge,” said Robin, who has ironically been battling his way through the pain barrier since Christmas.

“I am finishing at 525 days. The last day will be Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) at the Milton Keynes Marathon.

“The marathon finishes with a lap of the football stadium, so I thought this would make a fitting end to my challenge.”

Robin’s endeavours have currently seen him raise £3,606.37 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, one of the reasons he has refused to quit through the hard times.

“I enjoy a challenge and have always been competitive,” he added.

“But cold, frosty, snowy days have taken some motivating to still get out there.

“I think most people still think I am crackers, although in the same breath they find me inspirational.”

Robin’s challenge has seeen him earn a bit of a reputation locally and in the running world, where people are recognising him at races.

Robin has clocked up more than 3,200 miles in his year-and-a-half of running but this weekend took on the Boston Marathon, clocking 04:56:07.

He runs for Skegness and District RC and clubmate Matt West, also from Horncastle, was the first member of the club home in a time of 03:03:36.