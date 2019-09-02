Roll-up to bowls marks the reopening of Horncastle IBC

The outdoor bowling season is nearing its end when bowlers go indoors to start their indoor bowling that is held over the autumn, winter and spring seasons.

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club is starting the season with a members roll-up this week, beginning today (Monday), culminating with a members’ social evening on Friday.

The evening and afternoon leagues, as well as the Monday to Saturday morning, Thursday and Saturday evening and every other Wednesday socials, start officially on next Monday (September 9).

Club members will once again be competing in the County LIBA Mixed League Division One, LIBA Men’s Division Two League, Over 60s Men’s Division Two League and the Ladies’ Trudy Bates League as well as other County and National Competitions.

The Indoor Bowls Club’s first Open Day of the season is to be held on Sunday, October 6 (10am-2pm).

You are invited to come along as a family or bring a friend to try out the game of bowls and look at the facilities that the club has to offer.

Equipment is available to borrow at the club, both new bowls and shoes for those wishing to try the game.

Four qualified coaches are available to take you through your paces and give you a few pointers if required.

This will be followed by four Bowls 4 Fun sessions on October 10 (1pm-3pm), October 12 (1pm-3pm), October 16 (1pm-3pm), October 20 (10am-noon).

For further information call Horncastle Indoor Bowls club on 01507 522147.