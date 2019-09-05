Riders set for Oulton Park test

Aaron Clarke will head to Cheshire for round 10 of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship this weekend.

At Oulton Park the rider will face two races this time, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

The extra track time will help him ease Clarke back into racing after his long layoff.

He rode well at Cadwell Park on his return to the track and completed his race in a strong 19th position.

Oulton Park is a very fast and technical circuit so the Coningbsy rider will have to be at the top of his game to record a points finish in a highly-competitive group of riders.

Aaron Silvester will also be in action, competing in the Stock 600..

The Tattershall rider’s team have been working flat out to make repairs to the bike that sustained considerable damage in the crash at Cadwell three weeks ago, where Silvester was hopeful of a top-10 result at his home track.

But he was pushed wide on the second lap and down he went.

There are also two races this time for the stock 600 class which gives Silvester two chances of scoring points finishes and the extra track time will help boost his confidence after his off last time out.

Timetables:

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 11.40am and 3.55pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.35am, Race one (12 laps) 2.40pm; Sunday - race two (14 laps) 2.55pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice 9am and 1.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 8.30am, race one (12 laps) 2pm; Sunday - race two (12 laps) 5.20pm.