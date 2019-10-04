Riders are prepped for their Donington Park challenges

Tattershall’s Aaron Silvester travels to Donington Park in Leicestershire for the penultimate round of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship this weekend.

He will be seeking another top-10 result to add to his points tally as he strives to move further up the rider standings.

Currently he is 16th but the points are close and a good result could move him up nearer to the top 10.

Last time out at Oulton Park did not go as well as hoped and he said: “I have to take the positives from a very difficult weekend at Oulton Park.

“Each race came with an improvement of lap time, beating my personal best lap time twice.

“Now we have got through this weekend, I am looking forward to building back up and getting back in the right mindset for Donington Park in the penultimate race of the season.”

Timetable: Friday - free practice 9am and 1.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.40am; Sunday - warm-up 9.23am, 14-lap race 12.40pm.

It is four weeks since Aaron Clarke saw race action as the Pirelli Superstock 1000 series did not have a round in Assen, and he is itching to get back on track at Donington Park for the penultimate round of the series this weekend.

After recording a 19th and 20th place at Oulton Park back in early September, Clarke will be seeking to build on this at Donington, although this time there is only one race on the packed timetable, so he will have to pull out all the stops to get a good qualifying result.

If he could do this then he will start the race from nearer the front of the grid and be in with a chance of staying with the leading group and perhaps picking up some championship points.

Timetable: Friday - free practice 11.45am and 4.55pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.10am, 15-lap race 11.15am.

Horncastle rider Jack Thompson will be also be in action at Donington Park this weekend in the final round of the 2019 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup, where currently he holds 16th place in the rider standings.

Thompson rode well at Assen in the last round and is anticipating another good showing at Donington where the track is more familiar to him.

Although well down in the points in his first season at this level the points are close and with two races on the cards at Donington two really good results could see him leap up the table nearer to the top 10.

Timetable is: Friday - free practice 4.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, 10-lap race 2.45pm; Sunday - 10-lap race 10.40am.