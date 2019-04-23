Revesby Seconds begin with victory

Lincoln and District League Division Three

Carholme 194-5, Revesby 2nds 196-4 - Revesby won by six wickets.

Newly-formed Revesby Seconds got life in the Lincoln and District League Division Three underway with victory.

Visitors Carholme posted 194-5 on Sunday, Justin Hunt’s unbeaten 72 the top score for the away side.

He was ably assisted by Farhan Ahmed (34) and Amogh Mudbhatkal (32).

Five Revesby players claimed a wicket each, with Michael Ridding and Christopher Liversidge among them.

With the bat Robert Jeffrey scored 88 to lead the way, Mark Twells adding support as he was four runs shy of his half century.

This Sunday the Revesby First XI get their Premier Division campaign underway at Bracebridge Heath while the Seconds host Rustons.

Both contests begin at 1.30pm.