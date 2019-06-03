Revesby Firsts are back up to fourth

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Revesby 1sts 166-7, Sleaford 124 - Revesby won by 42 runs.

Revesby Firsts returned to fourth spot in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division following their 42-run win at Sleaford on Sunday.

After scoring 166-7 from their 40 overs they dismissed the home side for 124.

On Sunday the Firsts host Ancaster (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District League Division Three

Bassingham 169, Revesby 2nds 164-6 - Bassingham won by 5 runs.

Revesby Seconds were beaten by five runs as they hosted Bassingham this Sunday.

George Pocklington, James Pocklington and Ian Roberts all took two wickets apiece as the 10-man opposition were dismissed for 169.

Pail File added a further wicket while Christian James and James Pocklington chipped in with run outs.

In response, Revesby ended their 40 overs five runs shy of their visitors.

Robert Jeffery scored an unbeaten 75, suppported by Roberts (25) and Tim Taylor (25).

The Seconds have no fixture this weekend.