Revesby CC fourth in Premier Division as Twells and Hunt deal with Ancaster threat

Lincoln and District Cricket League Premier Division

Lincoln and District Cricket League Premier Division

Revesby CC 148-8, Ancaster 85 - Revesby won by 63 runs.

Mark Twells struck a half century as Revesby CC claimed a 63-run victory at Ancaster in the Lincoln and District Cricket League Premier Division on Sunday.

Twells’s 54 runs helped his side to a total of 148-8 off their 40 overs, with support coming from Aahad Khalid (23), Robert Knight (19), Gordon Lane (14) and Michael Ridding (12 not out).

In response, the hosts were all out for 85.

Darren Hunt was the pick of the bowlers, claiming six wickets for the loss of 29 runs from his 8.1 overs.

Revesby currently sit fourth in the table after three matches.

On Sunday they host Lindum (1.30pm).