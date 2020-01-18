Reg Ives Cup semi-final line-up decided

Snooker action...

The semi-final line-up for the Reg Ives Cup have been decided.

A week's break was held in the Horsington and District Snooker League to allow teams to compete in the quarter-final stage.

Woodhall Spa Con Club A moved into the final four with a 5-1 victory at Casuals (Horsington).

Joining them will be Conservatives (North Kyme), who surged into an uncatchable 4-0 lead over Red Triangle at home.

Blankney GC were just edged out 4-3 at home by Farmers Club A (Horncastle).

Completing the semi-final line-up will be Farmers Club B (Horncastle) following their 4-0 home win against Vikings.