Points finishes at Silverstone for Thompson

Horncastle rider Jack Thompson recorded two strong points finishes in the opening round of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup at Silverstone over the Easter weekend.

Thompson was making his debut in the championship and on the back foot because he had never ridden on the short Silverstone national circuit before.

But he got his head down and completed his qualifying in 16th place to start the first of two 15-lap races from a sixth row grid position.

As the lights went out for the start of the first race on Saturday Thompson was mixing it with the mid-field pack and completed the race in 15th place to be awarded his first championship point.

On Sunday Thompson began his second race from the seventh row but got a good start and was quickly up to 13th position.

He made it up to 10th on lap four and became embroiled in a battle for position once again.

But he couldn’t maintain his position and crossed the finish line in 13th place to pick up a further three championship points bringing his total haul to four points and placing him joint 16th in the rider standings.

Thompson said: “I have had a few problems with bike set up this weekend and had issues with the brake pads in the first race as well.

“But although I was hoping for better results I am pleased I was able to complete both races in the points, especially on an unfamiliar track.

“This has given me something to build on and I will be looking for further progress in the next round.”

The next round is at Oulton Park over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 4-6.