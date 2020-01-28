Plater is resting following his serious off-road injury

Lincolnshire motorcycle racing legend Steve Plater suffered a serious injury in an off-road incident in Wales last week which left him with a fracture to the C1 vertebrae in his neck.

The former British champion and multiple international road race champion was riding in the Welsh mountains when he fell from his enduro bike and was hit from behind, the front wheel of the following bike hitting him on the back of his head with his neck taking the full force of the impact.

Plater was taken to hospital in Aberystwyth where he underwent tests.

Fortunately, his Arai helmet did a superb job in protecting his head and it was confirmed there was no further damage and the C6 vertebrae that Plater damaged in a crash at the 2010 North West 200 was completely unscathed.

He was released from hospital on Thursday and travelled to Manchester for further checks before returning home to Woodhall Spa to rest and recuperate.

Plater would like to express his thanks to Arai Europe, Acerbis UK for their excellent protection and all of the staff at Aberystwyth Hospital who looked after him so well.

Although Plater has been retired from racing for a while now and has turned his hand to commentating and TV presenting he does still like to ride and enjoys some off road endurance in the Welsh mountains and in Spain.