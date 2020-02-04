Personal bests for Gillespie

Wragby athlete Kieran Gillespie has claimed two personal best times.

Competing for Leeds Beckett University last Wednesday he produced his fastest-ever 400m and 200m times.

Kieran (pictured) broke both personal milestones taking part in the Steel Cup in Sheffield.

In the 400m he ran brilliantly, ripping more than a second from his personal best with a time of 55.6 seconds, coming from fourth to second in the home straight.

“He has been going very well in training, but even I was surprised that he took so much time off his best in his first 400 of the year,” said coach and dad Jim Gillespie.

In the 4x200m he once again set a personal best, running 25.0 secs, taking nearly a second of that time as well.

“This all augers well for the summer, but he still has some indoor races over 600m to complete his season on the boards,” Jim added.