Pelicans prove too strong for the Horncastle Firsts

East League - EML Division 2N

Horncastle Men’s 1sts 0

Pelicans 4

Horncastle Hockey Club hosted top-of-the table Pelicans in their fifth game of the season following a strong win on the road against Harleston.

The game started at a quick pace with both sides looking to link some quick passes together.

Pelicans started to build some good pressure with Horncastle having to defend well to keep them at bay.

The away side won a short corner which was well saved by Jack Ashton, but the follow up fell to a Pelicans striker who swept it into the netting.

The game continued to be played at a high intensity with both sides breaking into the opponents’ D, but once again Pelicans won a short corner.

This time a flick to the bottom corner could only be half stopped by Tom White, who put it in off his own foot.

Horncastle enjoyed a period of dominance and applied some real pressure but couldnt find the breakthrough and, following a quick break, a reverse shot from the edge of the D gave Pelicans a 3-0 lead on the stroke of half time.

Horncastle applied further pressure after the break but it was the visitors who scored again to win 4-0.

Ash Barker was Horncastle’s man o the match.

East League - EML Division 6NW(N)

Leadenham 2nds 0

Horncastle Men’s 2nds 1

Horncastle Men’s Seconds travelled to RAF Cranwell to face Leadenham Seconds.

The first half started well with Horncastle controlling the play, passing well but just not finding the right ball to crack the Leadenham defence.

That all changed with a set of slick passes that saw Dick Bee supply Sam Edwards with the opportunity to open the scoring. He made no mistakes and Horncastle led 1-0.

Richard Leggate went off with an injury and the second half saw Leadenham pushing hard for an equaliser.

Horncastle remained resolute and battled hard.

In places the second half got a little feisty with three green cards awarded, one to Horncastle’s keeper Julian Howden.

Horncastle stood strong for the final minutes without a keeper, in which a penalty corner was awarded against them.

Memories of last year’s last minute conceding of a goal in similar circumstances were erased as Horncastle finished the match 1-0 winners.

East League - EWL Division 4NW(N)

Alford 2nds 0

Horncastle Ladies’s 2nds 8

Horncastle Ladies’ Seconds’ travelled to Skegness to take on Alford Seconds.

The first 15 minutes saw the Horncastle side take their time to settle into what turned out to be a game where they outplayed their opponents, keeping most of the possession and pressing the Alford defence strongly.

With Carys Davies opening the scoring within minutes of subbing on, the goals kept coming, Harriet Wilkinson and Hannah Todd adding to a 3-0 half-time lead.

Now settled, the defence of Megan Whitaker, Jo Beach, Jenna Dean, Andrea Dean and Lottie Hopwood moved the ball comfortably through Stephanie Brayshaw, Daisy Samra and Charlotte Helliwell.

Keeping the pressure on Alford, Horncastle gained numerous short corners.

Goals came in quick succession from Player of the Match Brayshaw, Lauren Bingham, Samra, Todd and Wilkinson.